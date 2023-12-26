Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.21. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7572944 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
