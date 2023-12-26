Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.21. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7572944 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $2,285,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

