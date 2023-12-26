Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EXE traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.70. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of C$322.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3175646 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

