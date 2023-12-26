Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Tops $53.09 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $214.72 million and approximately $53.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $7.90 or 0.00018685 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,293.94 or 1.00043078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012216 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00174450 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 8.01615689 USD and is up 12.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $93,307,170.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.