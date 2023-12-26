Financial Survey: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Grenke shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Grenke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 5.12 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.26 Grenke N/A N/A N/A 4.09 8.56

Analyst Recommendations

Grenke has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grenke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LM Funding America and Grenke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Grenke 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Grenke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03% Grenke N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grenke beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Grenke

(Get Free Report)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products. It also provides banking products and services, such as fixed deposits to private and business customers through its website; financing services to business start-ups, as well as development loans to SMEs and self-employed professionals; and small-ticket factoring services. The company was formerly known as GrenkeLeasing AG and changed its name to Grenke AG in May 2016. Grenke AG was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Baden-Baden, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.