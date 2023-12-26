Head to Head Review: Altex Industries (ALTX) vs. Its Competitors

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 267 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altex Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -5.17% 13.92% 8.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altex Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1900 10573 15403 522 2.51

Earnings and Valuation

Altex Industries presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29,358.18%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.01 Altex Industries Competitors $12.69 billion $1.67 billion 21.09

Altex Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ peers have a beta of -13.27, meaning that their average share price is 1,427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altex Industries peers beat Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

