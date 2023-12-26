GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $21.17

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $21.85. GAP shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,293,900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPS

GAP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 8.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.