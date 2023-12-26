First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lessened by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 15.3% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock remained flat at $44.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 28,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

