Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $243.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

