Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,038 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

