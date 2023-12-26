Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Aspiriant LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $438.22. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.95 and a 200-day moving average of $407.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

