Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.96. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 6,447 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

