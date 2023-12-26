Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $17.56

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $18.42. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 130,086 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,454,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

