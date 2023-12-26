ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.13

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.13 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 34412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

