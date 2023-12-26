PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.97. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 275,499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $664.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

