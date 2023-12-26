Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.08

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.08 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 4295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $832.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

