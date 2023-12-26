Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $33.20

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $35.70. Li Auto shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 3,503,177 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.26.

Li Auto Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,905 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership grew its position in Li Auto by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,155,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

