Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

TSE ICE remained flat at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52-week low of C$3.30 and a 52-week high of C$5.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of C$17.25 million during the quarter.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

