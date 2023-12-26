Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.68

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $219.68 and last traded at $219.44, with a volume of 10626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

