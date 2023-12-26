NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.57. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 44,729 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,041 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.