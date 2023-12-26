iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.50

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 68124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.