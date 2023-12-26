SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $164.62

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.62 and last traded at $164.62, with a volume of 773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.49.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 864.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,560,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

