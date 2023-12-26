Insider Buying: The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 16,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,792. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27.
The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Stories
