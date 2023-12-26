Insider Buying: The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 16,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,792. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. UBS Group AG raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

