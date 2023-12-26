Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after buying an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BLDR traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $168.37. The company had a trading volume of 184,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,704. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

