Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $495,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3155 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.