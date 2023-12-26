VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.51

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 95608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 196,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.