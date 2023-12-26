Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.34

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 23033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

