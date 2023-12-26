RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $283.07

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $283.07 and last traded at $283.07, with a volume of 1752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.94.

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

