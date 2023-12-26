Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.35

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 45226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

