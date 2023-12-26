Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

