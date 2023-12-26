Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.14

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.14 and last traded at $213.14, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.88%.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

