ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.84

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 97258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

