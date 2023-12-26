Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

