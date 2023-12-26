Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,317,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,537,000 after buying an additional 4,181,619 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at $5,584,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.