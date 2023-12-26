Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 574,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,400. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

