Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 404,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

