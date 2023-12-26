Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 483 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XEL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 448,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,628. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

