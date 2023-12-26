iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $99.16. 9,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $101.56.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

