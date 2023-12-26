Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 12,487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. 516,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

