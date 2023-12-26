Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 84,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,808. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

