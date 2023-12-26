Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP remained flat at $25.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 96,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.