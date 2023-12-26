Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 446,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,263. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

