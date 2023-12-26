Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Destination XL Group worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

DXLG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 77,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,292. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $273.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

