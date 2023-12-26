Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 2,250,085 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

