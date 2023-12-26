Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 22.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Five Below worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.06. 225,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,244. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

