iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. 987,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,495. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

