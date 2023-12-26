Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 4,842 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 5,892,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,522. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

