Triumph Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,162 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 205,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,556. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.