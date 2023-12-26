Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.45

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 33640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 504,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 439,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 488,171 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $13,894,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

