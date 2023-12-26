Traders Purchase High Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the average volume of 3,539 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Compass Point started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of WULF stock remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Tuesday. 11,807,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 71.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TeraWulf by 165.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 717,314 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 449,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 67.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

