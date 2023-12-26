Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High at $192.99

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.99 and last traded at $192.90, with a volume of 9671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

